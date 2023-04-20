Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Tops the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 53K, PS5 Sells 46K - Sales

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 52,375 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending April 16, 2023. The PlayStation version debuted in fifth place with sales of 7,871 units.

Dokapon Kingdom: Connect (NS) debuted in 10th place with sales of 5,411 units.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (NS) is in second place with sales of 11,372 units, Pokémon Scarlet / Violet (NS) is in third place with sales of 9,499, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 9,071.

Minecraft (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 7,307 units ajnd the remake of Resident Evil 4 (PS4) is in seventh place with sales of 7,189 units. Splatoon 3 (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 7,147 units.

Eight of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch, one is for the PlayStation 4, and one is for the PlayStation 5.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 48,794 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 47,040 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,356 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 296 units, and the 3DS sold 114 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Capcom, 04/14/23) – 52,375 (New) [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 11,372 (384,987) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 9,499 (4,991,374) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,071 (5,243,555) [PS4] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Capcom, 04/14/23) – 7,871 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,307 (3,106,167) [PS4] Resident Evil 4 (Capcom, 03/24/23) – 7,189 (120,636) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 7,147 (3,985,494) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 5,564 (1,056,390) [NSW] Dokapon Kingdom: Connect (Compile Heart, 04/13/23) – 5,411 (New)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 – 39,799 (2,866,126) Switch OLED Model – 33,351 (4,214,700) Switch – 8,681 (19,270,032) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 7,241 (463,152) Switch Lite – 6,762 (5,276,970) PlayStation 4 – 1,356 (7,866,181) Xbox Series S – 149 (251,426) Xbox Series X – 147 (184,583) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 114 (1,191,284)

