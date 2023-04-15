Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic Coming to Major Platforms in 2023 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Earlier this week independent publisher and developer Rogueside announced a sequel to its hidden-object title Hidden Through Time, which released back in 2020 on console, PC, and mobile. The follow-up game, named Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic, will launch later in 2023, on Steam, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series, and mobile platforms.

Hidden Through Time 2, like its predecessor, will ask players to find hidden objects along a journey of discovery through the ages. The sequel promises to deliver improved visuals and sound, new customization options, and an enhanced map editor.

"The idea for Hidden Through Time originated from those Where’s Waldo books everyone had back when they were young," said Jacobein Van den Bergh, Marketing Manager for Rogueside. "The key difference between us and competitors is the addition of a map editor, enabling the community to create and share their own maps, as well as play other’s creations. One of the big focuses for the sequel is customization."

Game Features

Scour the maps for hidden objects and an all-new type of objective: the Secret Objects. Find each one of every era and unlock an era specific bonus!

Shift between states to increase the complexity for your map and improve storytelling! Switch between Day and Night, Fog and Rain...and tell your own story.

Use the improved Character and Structure Editor to easily shape the world to your liking! Create a bunch of varied characters and structures with the click of a button.

Create your own maps with greater ease than before with the improved Architect!

Maps feel more alive than ever with the improved ambiance such as popping balloons, honking horns, etc.

Immerse yourself in the story of each era with the addition of a narrator guiding you through the campaign

Share your creations with the online community

