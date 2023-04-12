Killer Frequency Launches June 1 for All Major Platforms - News

Team17 announced the dark-comedy slasher adventure game, Killer Frequency, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Quest 2.

View the release date and console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

"We’re now in the midnight hour and you’re listening to 189.16, The Scream…"

It’s a late night at KFAM radio station in Gallows Creek, mid-west USA. You can feel something’s in the air. You’ve just started your shift and someone calls in with a horrifying discovery. The next turn of events will be life-changing…

Unique Comedy Horror ‘Radio Host’ Experience

Become a radio DJ in this 80s slasher shredded adventure that’s certainly not child’s play. As summer turns to fall and the countdown to Halloween continues, will this be a silent night, deadly night? Or will the airwaves scream?

Real-Time Decisions and Puzzle Solving

Use branching dialogues to interact with a variety of eccentric small-town personalities including potential victims and suspects. Explore your surroundings, gather clues, make decisions, solve satisfying riddles, and help each of your callers to survive the night.

Fully Voice-Acted Story and Retro Soundtrack

Enjoy a fully voiced cast of characters, while tuning into a bevy of 1980s music, from classic rock inspired tracks to righteous synthwave tunes.

Genuine 1980s Aesthetic

Explore over 1 km² of an authentically detailed radio station and interact with dozens of physics-based objects straight from a bygone era, including a working cassette and record player.

