PC Game Pass Out Now in 40 New Countries

Microsoft has announced PC Game Pass is now available in 40 new countries.

This follows a preview of PC Game Pass in these countries in February that Microsoft says the "response was incredible." The preview was used for testing the service in these countries.

"To celebrate the launch, new members will receive a special welcome offer for their first three months for a limited time," reads the Xbox Wire post. "Those who were a part of our Insider Program will receive two free months of PC Game Pass membership, with no further action needed, as a thank you for helping us shape the experience and being one of the first PC Game Pass members in your country. This will be available directly in member’s accounts in the coming days."

Here is the list of new countries that will be getting PC Game Pass today:

Albania

Algeria

Bahrain

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Estonia

Georgia

Guatemala

Honduras

Iceland

Kuwait

Latvia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Moldova

Montenegro

Morocco

Nicaragua

North Macedonia

Oman

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Qatar

Romania

Serbia

Slovenia

Tunisia

Ukraine

Uruguay

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

