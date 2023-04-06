FIFA 23 Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

FIFA 23 has retaken first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 13th week of 2023.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to second place, while the remake of Resident Evil 4 has dropped from first to third place in its second week.

Minecraft is up two spots to fourth place, Nintendo Switch Sports is down from fourth to fifth place, and Hogwarts Legacy fell one spot to sixth place.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and four multiplatform titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 13, 2023: FIFA 23 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Resident Evil 4 Minecraft Nintendo Switch Sports Hogwarts Legacy New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

