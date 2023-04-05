Fantasy FPS The Explorator Announced for Xbox Series X|S and PC - News

Developer Remnant Games Studio has announced semi-open fantasy first-person shooter, The Explorator, for the Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

The Explorator is a semi-open fantasy first-person shooter. As an explorer, you take your courage in both hands to set foot on the most dangerous island of the known world, Ospolis.

Legends say that the legendary city of Atlantis lies beneath this island, which has been suddenly overrun by goblins and monsters that have emerged from the bowels of the underground tunnels drilled by unwary explorers confident of finding the famous city.

You will have to cross the region zone by zone to get in touch with these explorers surrounded by demons and help them solve the mystery of the attack.

Key Features:

Realistic first-person shooter, each bullet is deadly, one bullet is enough on the right enemy, and the explosives will kill for sure the bigger monsters.

Inventory and weight management: feel free to collect or buy items that will help you in your expedition, but you won’t be able to carry everything.

Exploration rewarded by unique items and places.

Weapon and armor upgrades, character talent choices.

Relics to find that will give you unique characteristics.

