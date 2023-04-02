Cyberpunk 2077 Generated More Revenue in 2022 Than in 2021 - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

CD Projekt RED has shared the revenue generated for each of its games from 2007 to 2022 as part of its fiscal year 2022 earnings report.

The chart released by the developer revealed Cyberpunk 2077 generated more revenue in 2022 than it did in 2021. This was likely helped by the Netflix anime, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the native launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions, and continued updates for the game adding new content.

Cyberpunk 2077 in September 2022 had surpassed 20 million units sold worldwide, which was up from 18 million units sold as of April 14, 2022.

In 2023, the Phantom Liberty expansion will release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The expansion will add new characters that the protagonist will come into contact with in a new location in Night City. Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as Johnny Silverhand.

