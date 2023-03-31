Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai Launches This Fall for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

/ 355 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Square Enix and developers Game Studio and KAI GRAPHICS announced the action RPG, Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam worldwide this Fall.

View the character trailer below:

Stay tuned for more information.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles