Live A Live Launches April 27 for PS5, PS4, and PC - News

/ 258 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Square Enix and developer historia announced the remake of Live A Live will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on April 27. A demo is now available on the PS5 and PS4.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch in July 2022.

View the PS5, PS4, and Steam announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Meet seven heroes, each with their own unique abilities and lives to live across different time periods. Experience their stories in any order you choose, uncovering shocking developments along the way.

Featuring remastered music from original composer Yoko Shimomura and produced by Takashi Tokita, this remake retains everything that players loved about the original game while also being accessible to newcomers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles