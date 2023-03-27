Former Series Writer Says Silent Hill 2 Remake is a 'Poison Chalice' - News

Sam Barlow, the writer and designer for Silent Hill Origins and Silent Hill: Shattered Memories, speaking with PCGamesN wished good luck the developer of the remake of Silent Hill 2 - Bloober Team and described it as a "poison chalice."

"Personally, I’m less excited about playing a remaster," said Barlow. "It's also like the biggest poison chalice in videogames, doing a remaster of Silent Hill 2. "I mean, good luck to them because I don’t know how you can do that without upsetting people."

He added, "The version of Silent Hill that I would love – which it sounds like they’re pushing – is that 'we use this as a platform to have a range of interesting psychological horror games,' right? And actually, can we see a breadth of gameplay? You know, Twilight Zone, and those kinds of anthologies give you a sense of what you’re getting yourself in for but you’re also excited to see the different ways in which they can be explored."

Bloober Team's Chief Marketing Officer Anna Jasińska in January admitted the team is feeling the pressure and wants to stick close to the original game with the remake.

"As for apprehension, yes, the pressure is high since we’re dealing with one of the best psychological horror games ever made," Jasińska said at the time. "We want to stick close to the original, and we will put it in the spotlight for years to come."

The remake of Silent Hill 2 is in development for the PlayStation 5 and PC.

