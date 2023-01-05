Bloober Team on Silent Hill 2 Remake: 'The Pressure is High' - News

/ 346 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Konami and developer Bloober Team in October 2022 announced a remake of Silent Hill 2 is in development for the PlayStation 5 and PC.

Bloober Team's Chief Marketing Officer Anna Jasińska in an interview with DreadXP said the team is feeling the pressure and wants to stick close to the original game with the remake.

"The fact that we’re developing a Silent Hill game is an honor and a dream come true. Silent Hill 2 is a classic that shaped how our studio works on psychological horrors," said Jasińska. "The idea of working on this project stalked us for many years, and in 2019, we received an invitation from Konami to participate in the Tokyo Games Show.

"To our delight, Konami asked us to prepare a concept for a remake of the original game’s second installment in exchange for the opportunity of bringing the concept to life. Of course, we weren’t the only contenders. Many other studios were vying for cooperation as well, but in the end, our concept was the one that stole Konami’s heart.

"They recognized our commitment and passion for horror, and that alone was an enormous distinction for us. Our company was thunderstruck when we received this ecstatic information because many of Bloober Team’s employees are die-hard fans of the title.

"As for apprehension, yes, the pressure is high since we’re dealing with one of the best psychological horror games ever made. We want to stick close to the original, and we will put it in the spotlight for years to come."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles