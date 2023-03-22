Valve Announces Counter-Strike 2, Launches This Summer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 889 Views
Valve has officially announced Counter-Strike 2. It will launch this Summer for PC and will be a free upgrade to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.
"Counter-Strike 2 is the largest technical leap forward in Counter-Strike‘s history, ensuring new features and updates for years to come," announced Valve.
"All of the game’s new features will be revealed when it officially launches this summer, but the road to Counter-Strike 2 begins today as a Limited Test for select Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players. During this testing period, we’ll be evaluating a subset of features to shake out any issues before the worldwide release.
"Counter-Strike 2 arrives this summer as a free upgrade to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. So build your loadout, hone your skills, and prepare yourself for what’s next!
"Read on to learn more about some of the features of the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test."
Read details on the game below:
Responsive Smokes
Smoke Grenades are now dynamic volumetric objects that interact with the environment, and react to lighting, gunfire, and explosions.
Gameplay
Smoke now has the ability to interact with other gameplay events, creating new opportunities. Bullets and HE grenades can push smoke to briefly clear sightlines or expand occlusion.
Expands to Fill Spaces Naturally
Now the smoke will seep out of opened doorways and broken windows, go down and up stairs, as well as expand in long corridors and combine with other smokes.
Reacts to Lighting
In Counter-Strike 2 smoke particles work with the unified lighting system allowing for more realistic light and color.
Moving Beyond Tick Rate
Tick rate no longer matters for moving, shooting, or throwing.
Sub-tick updates are the heart of Counter-Strike 2. Previously, the server only evaluated the world in discrete time intervals (called ticks). Thanks to Counter-Strike 2‘s sub-tick update architecture, servers know the exact instant that motion starts, a shot is fired, or a ‘nade is thrown.
As a result, regardless of tick rate, your moving and shooting will be equally responsive and your grenades will always land the same way.
Leveling Up the World
From upgrades to overhauls, maps are cleaner, brighter, better.
Full Overhaul Maps
The overhauled maps have been fully rebuilt from the ground up, leveraging all of the new Source 2 tools and rendering features.
Upgrade Maps
These are maps that use new Source 2 lighting, including a physically based rendering system that produces realistic materials, lighting, and reflections.
Touchstone Maps
Classic maps with solid foundations that players can use to evaluate gameplay changes from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive to Counter-Strike 2. These have improvements to lighting and character read, but otherwise haven’t been changed.
Source 2 Tools
The Source 2 tools and rendering features will be available for community map makers to make it easier to build, experiment and iterate. And stay tuned for the Source 2 Item Workshop, which will be available later on in the limited test.
Your Items in a Whole New Light
Bring your entire Counter-Strike: Global Offensive inventory with you to Counter-Strike 2. Not only will you keep every item you’ve collected over the years, but they’ll all benefit from Source 2 lighting and materials.
In addition to supporting legacy models and finishes, all stock weapons have been upgraded with high-resolution models, and some weapon finishes take advantage of these new models.
Hi-Def VFX
From UI to gameplay, all visual effects have been reimagined.
All of the visual effects have been updated in Counter-Strike 2. With Source 2 lighting and particle systems, there’s an all-new look and behavior for water, explosions, fire, smoke, muzzle flashes, bullet tracers, impact effects, and more.
Gameplay Visuals
In Counter-Strike 2 the most critical gameplay visuals have been redesigned with readability in mind. Bullet impacts can be easily viewed at a distance, and directional blood impacts (that fade over time) give you more information as you move through the world.
Environment Effects
Experience completely reauthored explosions, fire, C4 lighting, and more. Leveraging the Source 2 Engine and modern hardware, environmental effects in Counter-Strike 2 feature improved visual fidelity and greater consistency.
UI Effects
The UI in Counter-Strike 2 has gotten a complete overhaul, including fresh visual effects throughout the HUD. Not only do these improvements look nice, they also communicate important game state.
Accurate Audio
Reworked, rebalanced, and reverbed.
Counter-Strike 2 sounds have been reworked to better reflect the physical environment, be more distinct, and express more game state. They have also been rebalanced for a more comfortable listening experience.
There’s More to Come
The Limited Test only evaluates a subset of Counter-Strike 2‘s features, so that major issues can be resolved before the summer. But there’s much more to come. In just a few months we’ll reveal all of the details of Counter-Strike 2, and we can’t wait to share it with you.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Is it any wonder people joke about their counting skills?
I reckon they should put it out on console too.
For a game that requires beyond twitch reflexes, it wouldn't really work well on console. Unless crossplay is completely disabled, but even then, Valve doesn't like consoles.
PS5 and Series X/S don't support keyboard and mouse?
They do, but it has to be a feature that devs implement, and Valve has shown to not really bother with consoles. The last console game they released was ironically CS:GO and even then, they barely provided any support beyond just getting the game released.
Plus Counter-Strike is so deeply rooted in other third-party companies like FaceIT for things like matchmaking and even anti-cheat, it would be a pretty large undertaking for Valve, and as history has shown, Valve only does things the way they want. And since CS:GO less than 2 weeks ago had its highest concurrent player count ever at 1.4 million, I wouldn't be surprised if they do decide to just dedicate all their resources into just focusing on PC, especially since Steam Deck has taken off for them. They certainly could outsource all the work like they had EA port the Orange Box to consoles, but we'll see.