WWE 2K23 Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

/ 682 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

WWE 2K23 has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending March 18, 2023.

Sales for WWE 2K23 were 26 percent lower than last year's WWE 2K22. 53 percent of sales were on the PlayStation 5, 23 percent on the PlayStation 4, 15 percent on the Xbox Series X|S, and nine percent on the Xbox One. The Xbox Series X|S percent is expected to grow once the digital sales come in.

Hogwarts Legacy has dropped to second place with sales down 24 percent. FIFA 23 is in third place with sales dropping 26 percent.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in fourth place with sales up three percent. Metroid Prime Remastered is in fifth place with sales up 24 percent, which is impressive for such a recent release. Super Mario Odyssey re-entered the top 10 in ninth place as it is part of a new Nintendo Switch hardware bundle to go along with the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Nintendo's Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon debuted in 21st place, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Azure debuted in 24th place, and Signalis debuted in 27th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

WWE 2K23 - NEW Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Metroid Prime Remastered God of War: Ragnarök Minecraft (NS) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Super Mario Odyssey Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles