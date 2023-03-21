Crash Team Rumble Launches June 20 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher Activision and developer Toys for Bob announced Crash Team Rumble will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on June 20.

A closed beta will run from April 20 to 24 and will be available for those that pre-order the game. Three maps will be available and Coco, Crash, Dingodile, Neo Cortex, and Tawna will be playable.

The $29.99 Standard Edition includes a copy of the game and the Premium Battle Pass for the first season.

The $39.99 Deluxe Edition includes the content in the Standard Edition, as well as the Premium Battle Bass for Season 2, a 25-tier instant unlock for Season 1, and a Digital Proto Pack, which includes Blocky skins and equippable items.

View the first video showcasing gameplay below:

Read details on the game below:

Crash Team Rumble is an all-new four-versus-four, team-based online multiplayer video game set in Crash Bandicoot’s vibrant and zany universe.

In Crash Team Rumble, fans can play as Crash, Dingodile, and a host of other friends and frenemies, each of which has their own distinct power, personality, and playstyle, as they compete across wild and varied arenas in four-versus-four team-based online multiplayer action. To lead their squad to victory, players will slide, smash, bump, and bash as a team to be the “fur-st” to bank the most Wumpa fruit in their drop-off zone, while simultaneously defending the opponent team’s drop zone. Featuring cross-platform play, Crash Team Rumble will feature tons of strategic gameplay elements that will be sure to turn the tide of scoring in hilarious ways.

