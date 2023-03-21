Chronicles of 2 Heroes: Amaterasu's Wrath Arrives May 26 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 390 Views

by, posted 14 hours ago

Publisher Catness Game Studios and Italian studio Infinity Experience announced the side-scrolling action platformer, Chronicles of 2 Heroes: Amaterasu’s Wrath, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 26.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Chronicles of 2 Heroes: Amaterasu’s Wrath is an intense 16-bit action platformer featuring Metroidvania elements, Japanese mythos, and gorgeous pixel art. That’s not all: you can switch between the protagonists in real-time! Ayame and Kensei have unique, surprising combat styles that you will need to master to save feudal Japan from Amaterasu’s wrath.

Story

Amaterasu and her disciple, Empress Himiko, tyrannize feudal Japan with their mighty army of yokai. All hopes rest on Kensei the samurai and Ayame the kunoichi, two siblings who trained for years to defeat the goddess. Combining their abilities, they will get into the imperial capital of Osaka to steal the three sacred treasures, the empress’ source of power.

Features:

Switch between the protagonists in real-time. Kensei the samurai uses his katana for close combat, but he cannot jump. Ayame is way more agile and uses ranged attacks.

Kensei the samurai uses his katana for close combat, but he cannot jump. Ayame is way more agile and uses ranged attacks. Overcome old-school platforming challenges. Retro platformers are our main reference, but we tried to bring the most satisfying, modern experience to the table.

Retro platformers are our main reference, but we tried to bring the most satisfying, modern experience to the table. Dive in Japanese mythos. Fight against ronin, yokai, and countless enemies inspired by Japanese mythology.

Fight against ronin, yokai, and countless enemies inspired by Japanese mythology. Unlock up to 20 powerful abilities. From smashing the ground and stunning your enemies to double jumping and reaching higher platforms.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles