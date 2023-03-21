NeverAwake Launches Q2 2023 for Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher Phoenixx and developer Neotro announced the twin-stick shoot ’em up, NeverAwake, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S in Q2 2023.

The game released for PC via Steam in September 2022, and for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in January 2023.

"“We knew that NeverAwake was a special title the moment we saw it,” said Phoenix producer Azusa Kawamura. "It was a dream of ours to release NeverAwake on all consoles, and we are proud to be step closer to achieving that goal by coming to Xbox. The touching narrative and smooth gameplay has received praise from players and reviewers alike, and Xbox users will get to enjoy the latest, most polished version of the game."

Read details on the game below:

Capturing the hearts of critics and fans alike, NeverAwake earned numerous awards including an entry to the Famitsu Golden Hall of Fame in January 2023, the Tokyo Game Show 2022 First Selection designation, best game of BitSummit 2022, and a Metacritic score of 84 overall, securing a spot in the top 40 best reviewed PC games of 2022.

Enter the subconscious realm of unlucky school girl Rem, whose deepest fears become her reality. Unable to awaken from her slumber, face off against the manifestations of her childhood phobias. Fight against monstrous dentists, ghoulish vegetables, evil chihuahuas and other adolescent troubles in a never-ending nightmare.

Shoot and glide through the eerie machinations of her mind in fluid twin-stick SHMUP fashion. Combat Rem’s hallucinations with a surreal arsenal of weaponry. Equip armaments and upgrades to create epic attack patterns, then blast bad dreams while bobbing and weaving through enemy fire including dozens of terrifying bosses.

Navigate through more than 80 levels across a whimsical hand-drawn bullet hell, and unravel a deeply emotional narrative with multiple endings. The release of NeverAwake on Xbox will include the latest 1.1 content update featuring the secret HIMITSU CHALLENGE after clearing world 8, plus six new reality-bending accessories alongside gameplay optimizations and balance adjustments.

Venture into the dark recesses of Rem’s imagination with the official NeverAwake “Nightmare World Art” digital artbook and soundtrack featuring the tranquil melody “AWAKE” by DJ, singer-songwriter, and producer YonYon, streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.

