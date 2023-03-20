Sonic Frontiers Sights, Sounds and Speed Update Launches March 22 - News

Sega in an email sent to players has let them know the Sights, Sounds and Speed Update for Sonic Frontiers will release this Wednesday, March 22 at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET.

This is the first of three free updates for Sonic Frontiers.

Read details on the updates below:

New Challenge Modes – After completing the main story campaign, players can access new challenge modes—Cyber Space Challenge and Battle Rush—via the title screen. The Cyber Space Challenge is a time-attack mode where players will compete against the clock to complete multiple Cyber Space stages in a row. Additionally, Sonic Frontiers will offer Battle Rush, a timed-battle mode where you fight multiple enemies, Guardians and Titans in one go.

– To capture memories of their time on the Starfall Islands, players can open the pause menu to access Photo Mode, which will pause gameplay and bring up a camera that is freely moveable. Jukebox – Players can listen to their favorite Sonic songs all throughout the Starfall Islands with the new Jukebox. With 53 song tracks available, players will have instant access to 13 songs, and can unlock the remaining 40 songs by collecting Sound Memories on each island.

Sonic Frontiers is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

