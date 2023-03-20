Hogwarts Legacy Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

/ 265 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Hogwarts Legacy has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 12, 2023.

Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto V are in second and third places, respectively. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is in fourth place.

The remake of Dead Space is in fifth place, EA Sports UFC 2K23 is in sixth place, NBA 2K23 is in seventh place, and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is in eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Dead Space Remake EA Sports UFC 4 NBA 2K23 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege FIFA 23 Resident Evil Village

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles