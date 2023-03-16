Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly Headed to Xbox Game Pass on Day One - News

Publisher Chorus Worldwide and developer Toge Productions announced Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly will be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

"Xbox Game Pass helped introduce new fans to the first Coffee Talk, and we’re excited that Episode 2 will be on the service from day one," said Chorus Worldwide founder and CEO Shintaro Kanaoya. "With Coffee Talk still on Game Pass, now is the perfect time for Game Pass subscribers to play the original game in time for the release of Episode 2 on April 20."

Open the coffee shop doors—and patrons’ hearts—in a present-day, fantastical Seattle where memorable humans, quirky orcs, business-oriented succubi, and other mythological denizens coexist. Customize each requested drink with a mixture of ingredients like tea, ginger, chocolate, mint and more to make a standout latte they won’t soon forget. Become the barista everyone feels comfortable enough to talk to, and lend them a much-needed ear.

Turn strangers into friends and encounter familiar faces while listening to people vent about their real-life problems. Improve customers’ moods by serving them warm drinks complete with personalized latte-art designed with an in-game fluid simulation. Relax in a soothing environment and cozy up for emotional warmth to the tunes of lo-fi chillhop beats. Explore various narrative arcs, concoct recipes with distinct combinations of ingredients, and help heal the souls of city denizens in dire need of conversation.

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on April 20.

