Arcade Hocky Beat 'Em Up Goons: Legends & Mayhem Announced for All Major Platforms - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Firestoke and developer RageCure Games have announced arcade hockey beat ’em up game, Goons: Legends & Mayhem, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2023.

Goons: Legends & Mayhem is a frantic blend of arcade hockey, beat ’em up and sports action that will trigger couch cooperative play nostalgia.

One to Six Player Action

Team up with another player in two-versus-two fights against a single goaltender, or in a classic three-versus-three mode to unleash full chaos. Communication is your best ally, your skills your only savior!

Three Unique Classes, A Bunch of Characters

Pick the right character to craft a team strategy that will allow you to shoot, and hopefully, score! Choose characters from the sharpshooter (attack), enforcer (defense), or wingman (support) classes. Each character featurse their own abilities and unique traits, allowing for long-lasting replayability.

Versus Mode

Pure player-versus-player arcade hockey action with a twist. Matches that will bring you back to the couch cooperative play era, while providing a more modern sports experience with its class system and goalkeeper that feels like a constant boss fight. Choose from local cooperative play, online with friends, or even multiplayer with random players!

elentless Goaltenders

Other players are not your only worries here, as goalies will also make sure to ruin your best plays whenever possible. Be it long range attacks, vicious mortar attacks or melee charges, no expenses will be spared to protect the net.

Exciting Realms

Goons offers a variety of environments to wreck your friends in, from the chilled coasts of a once booming fish market, to the mythical realm of wizardry and legends. Each environment will propose its own special mechanics, environmental hazards, and goaltender to defeat.

Story Mode

Embark on a journey to save the Hockeyverse! Play solo, or with a friend, and defeat mascots while trying to save the world from the Great Mascoteer who’s trying to ruin hockey for everyone. Progress through the stages, unlock new characters, and investigate on the turmoil that’s wrecking havoc on this unique hockey universe!

