Sea of Stars Launches August 29 for All Major Platforms

Developer Sabotage Studio announced the turn-based RPG, Sea of Stars, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 29.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Developed by Sabotage, the studio behind the award-winning The Messenger, ​Sea of Stars ​is a turn-based RPG inspired by the classics, chock-full of endearing characters and unrestrained exploration, paying homage to genre’s greats while modernizing the overall experience.

Combat challenges players to coordinate adaptive strategies while thwarting opponents with pre-emptive attacks, rewarding carefully timed strikes and interrupted advances. With six playable party members distinct in fighting style and personality, experimentation is key to discovering devastatingly powerful new match-ups. There’s no need to grind to unlock a character’s true potential, either, as character progression is balanced to flow along with the story. Sea of Stars‘ journey prioritizes meaningful encounters over enduring dozens of the same fights.

Sea of Stars‘ compelling world unites players with Valere and Zale, aspiring youths training to become Solstice Warriors, the land’s final line of defense against The Fleshmancer’s monstrous creations. A twisting narrative ensures their mission is anything but simple, making for an engrossing, wondrous tale surrounding a world’s looming apocalyptic threat.

Dynamic Combat

With every encounter harboring threats deadly to the careless tactician, victory demands sharp timing, anticipation, and pre-emptive counters to ultra powerful attacks.

Engaging Exploration

Climb, dive, swim and leap across a lush world brimming with life and hidden secrets, enjoying the journey between battles as much as the action itself.

Gripping Story

Become acquainted with six playable characters with rich backstories, personalities, and varied motives as the mysteries of a troubled world come to light.

All Fun, No Tedium

Enjoy combat without fear of hitting a wall and having to grind for experience or items; in Sea of Stars, defeat requires a change in battle plans, not hours of repetition to better the odds in a rematch.

Rich Universe

A sprawling, lively land, Sea of Stars‘ hosting region can be enjoyed as a standalone story or a supplemental adventure for fans of The Messenger.

Radiant Lighting

Dynamic light effects pairs with a world-influencing day / night cycle to make every area feel truly alive, pushing the traditional visual limits of classically-styled 2D pixel-art games; the only way to properly tell the story of heroes conjuring the powers of the Sun and the Moon.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

