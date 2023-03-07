Former Riot Games Executives Form New Studio The Believer to Develop Next-Gen Open-World Game - News

Former Riot Games executives have established a new studio based in Los Angeles called The Believer Company.

The studio is developing a "next-generation open-world game" based on an original IP, where player choices matter. The game will feature gameplay that "bring players together rather than [push] them apart."

The studio has raised $55 million in Series A Funding from Bitkraft Ventures, Riot Games, 1Up Ventures, Don Thompson’s Cleveland Avenue, Michael D. Eisner’s Tornante Company, and other venture partners.

"Players are the best audience to serve in the world." said The Believer Company CEO Michael Chow. "They’re noble, smart, discerning, and infinitely inventive. We hold their investments of time, skill, and hard-earned money as sacred, and we will always put their needs first at every stage of Believer’s journey. We look forward to growing our team with people as passionate as we are and we are actively seeking like-minded talent to believe with us.

"I couldn’t be more excited to begin this journey with Steven. He’s a loving, stalwart champion of players—at times viciously protective of their best interests. There’s no better flag-bearer for what we’re setting out to do."

The Believer Company CTO Steven Snow added, "The last few years have brought forward some very exciting technologies. In our world, where the player is the focus, our goal is to bring select technologies into the development and gameplay spaces explicitly for the betterment of our players and the games they love.

"Bringing free-to-play to North America and Europe with League of Legends really changed the landscape of how games as a service could work. It is our privilege to have the opportunity to help shape the future responsibly. And we are excited to say ‘no fucking thanks’ to the technologies that won’t make the game more fun.”

Here is the list of the studio's leadership:

Michael Chow as CEO – Former Riot Games vice president, former executive producer on League of LEgends: Wild Rift, and co-founder of Words with Friends developer Newtoy

League of LEgends: Wild Rift, and co-founder of Words with Friends developer Newtoy Steven Snow as chief product officer – Founding member of Riot Games who built the studio’s player-focused culture and former executive producer of League of Legends

League of Legends Landon McDowell as chief technology officer – Formerly of Microsoft, Riot Games, Linden Lab

Jeremy Vanhoozer as chief corporate officer – Formerly of Bungie, Electronic Arts

Bungie, Electronic Arts Tim Hsu as chief operating officer – Formerly of Twitter, Riot Games

Shankar Gupta-Harrison as chief managing officer – Formerly of Riot Games, Dentsu X

Grace Park as director of operations – formerly of League of Legends: Wild Rift

League of Legends: Wild Rift Jeff Jew as vice president of design – Formerly of League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra

