Forspoken Developer Luminous Productions to be Merged With Square Enix

/ 533 Views

posted 4 hours ago

Square Enix announced it will merge its wholly owned subsidiary Luminous Productions with Square Enix Corporation on May 1.

"The merger is part of the Company's efforts to further bolster the competitive prowess of the Group's development studios, a goal set forth under its current medium-term business strategy," reads the press release from Square Enix.

"Square Enix Co. has developed numerous AAA high-definition (HD) games and possesses a wealth of intellectual property (IP) and content. Luminous Productions is meanwhile equipped not only with AAA title development capabilities but also technical expertise in areas such as game engine development. Combining the two entities will further enhance the Group’s ability to develop HD games."

Here is a message from Luminous Productions:

An Update from Luminous Productions

You may have heard the news that Luminous Productions is merging with Square Enix. Beginning on May 1, our talented team will join Square Enix to deliver new, innovative gaming experiences to players across the globe.

Between now and then we remain entirely focused on Forspoken. We are currently working on the previously announced patch to address overall game performance (we will deliver an update soon) and the downloadable content, "In Tanta We Trust", is on track for release this summer. Thank you again for your patience and support!

When we established Luminous Productions in 2018, our vision was to make AAA games that fused technology and artistry to deliver completely new play experiences. Having the chance to do just that has been a dream come true. We appreciate you taking this journey with us and look forward to continuing to create new entertainment and experiences as a part of the Square Enix family.

Sincerely,

The Luminous Productions Team

An Update from Luminous Productions pic.twitter.com/fbDENflRhj — Luminous Productions (@LumiPro_EN) February 28, 2023

