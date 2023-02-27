Hogwarts Legacy Dominates the French Charts - Sales

by, posted 2 days ago

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) has remained in first place on French charts for week 7, 2023, according to SELL. The Xbox Series X|S version remained in third place.

God of War Ragnarök (PS5) is up two spots to second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to fourth place, and the Switch version of FIFA 23 re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Hogwarts Legacy God of War: Ragnarök Wild Hearts

Xbox Series X|S

Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cross-Gen Pack) Wild Hearts

PS4 FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cross-Gen Pack) NBA 2K23 Xbox One FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 Tales of Symphonia Remastered - Chosen Edition Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Sports PC Football Manager 2023 Farming Simulator 22 Platinum Edition Minecraft Java & Bedrock

