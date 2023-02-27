Hogwarts Legacy Once Again Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

Hogwarts Legacy has once again dominated the Italian charts for Week 7, 2023, which ended February 19, 2023.

The PlayStation 5 version remained in first place, the PC version remained in second place, while the Xbox Series X|S version dropped one spot to fourth place.

FIFA 23 (PS4) is up two spots to third place, while the Switch version fell from fourth to eighth place and the PlayStation 5 version is up one spot to ninth place.

There are four PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, while there were two PlayStation 4 titles, two Nintendo Switch titles, one PC title, and one Xbox Series X|S title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 7, 2023:

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) Hogwarts Legacy (PC) FIFA 23 (PS4) Hogwarts Legacy (XS) The Last of Us Part II (PS4) Minecraft (NS) NBA 2K23 (PS4) FIFA 23 (NS) FIFA 23 (PS5) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4)

*Digital sales not included

