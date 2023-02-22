Top-Down Arcade Shooter Mighty Doom Launches March 21 - News

Publisher Bethesda and developer Alpha Dog Games has announced the top-down arcade shooter, Mighty Doom, will launch for iOS and Android on March 21.

View the official announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Developed by Alpha Dog Games and set in the DOOM animated universe, Mighty DOOM stars the Mini Slayer – a charming plastic collectible brought to life by a surge of Argent energy. Unfortunately, collectibles of Hell’s nastiest demons spoiled the party and ran off with the Mini Slayer’s pet rabbit!

Don’t let the Mini Slayer’s small proportions fool you: he’ll stop at nothing to save Daisy from the clutches of evil. Take control of your very own customizable Mini Slayer and tear your way through hordes of miniature demons in an adorable, yet intense, top-down shooter.

Fast & Frenetic Arcade Action

Featuring a one-touch control scheme, you never have to compromise mobility for offence. Run and gun through hordes of Hell’s nastiest demons, from one-eyed floating Cacodemons to the brutish Cyber Mancubus. Dodge attacks, dispatch foes with over-the-top Glory Kills and square off with deadly bosses such as the DOOM Hunter in fast-paced arena combat that’s easy to learn and fun to master.

Give 'Em Hell Again And Again!

As you venture further through Mighty DOOM’s levels, the forces of Hell awaiting will grow more ferocious…which just means you’ll need even bigger, friendlier guns. Upgrade your gear, unlock legendary weapons and even choose powerful abilities in battle to hone your Mini Slayer into a fine-tuned, demon-slaying machine.

