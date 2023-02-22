Backpack Hero Launches in May for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher and developer Jaspel announced the roguelike game, Backpack Hero, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in May.

The game first released for PC in Steam Early Access in August 2022.

"The whole team is incredibly thankful to the community of Backpack Hero!" said co-creator Jasper Cole. "Over the past year, we launched on itch.io, started a business, ran a Kickstarter, released on Steam Early Access, and got to grow the game in many ways that exceeded our wildest dreams. I’m so excited to see the game on other platforms! This is possible because of the community that supported us, and I am so thankful to you for supporting this humble little indie team."

View the release announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

During its Early Access phase, Backpack Hero has attracted 180,000 players with its compelling twist on the standard deck-building roguelike. Success in each combat encounter isn’t about what you carry, but how you organize items in your bag.

Backpack Hero offers a roster of five heroes to choose from, each with a unique pool of items and abilities that completely change the way you play. The robot, CR-8, for example, lets you program commands in your backpack Factorio-style, while Pochette carries pets, giving Backpack Hero a Pokemon-esque twist! There are hundreds of rare items to discover and arrange into powerful combinations, over forty enemy types for you to battle and colorful characters to be encountered on your procedurally generated adventures.

There’s even more to come from Backpack Hero too. The new console announcement trailer offers a sneak peek at the highly-requested “Town” feature. This adds a whole new layer to a game that’s already received bags of praise in its Early Access phase, offering a rewarding progression path for you to expand your item pool and unlock new heroes. With the addition of the Town feature, you will transfer your organizational skills from your backpack to the streets to construct a perfect town with the resources you gather on your adventures.

