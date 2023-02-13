PS5 Best-Selling Console in Europe in January as Sales Increased 202% Year-on-Year - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 980 Views
The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe in January 2023, according to the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring.
Sales for the PS5 jumped 202 percent year-on-year as sales basically tripled what they were a year ago. Dring did note there were heavy stock shortages last year.
The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console in Europe in January 2023 with sales down 11 percent compared to last year.
The Xbox Series X|S was the third best-selling console in Europe in January 2023 with sales dropping 32 percent year-on-year.
"Across European markets in January, PS5 sales are up 202% compared with the year before (when there were big stock shortages)," said Dring. "PS5 was the No.1 console last month, Switch falls to No.2 (sales down 11% compared with Jan 2022), while Xbox Series S and X are No.3 (sales down 32%)."
I'll believe that 30M number when I see it.
Anyway, it was a given the demand was way higher than the production, PS5 should always have been charting above the PS4 with good stock.
Sony just delivered a bunch of amazing games, but it's time to announce some more.
Those liars over at the CMA are still saying to this day that in the Sony & Xbox are ‘roughy equal’ …..corruption doesn’t get more obvious.
Using VGC numbers from last year that would put the PS5 at 422k, Switch at 301k and Xbox at 77.5k
Series XS sales are down by 32%? The console just released how are sales already going down?
Well after the UK, US and now Europe, it's hard to not see that the trend is going down for Xbox
PS5 is what most people wanted all along, and Sony seems to be getting a handle on production. That said, I see GameStop, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy shelves loaded with unsold Series S consoles. Microsoft seems to have misread the market for the Series S.
That hasn't been my experience, not even remotely. Last time I went into my Walmart they had a single S unit, compared to 0 X, 0 PS5, and 12 Switch/Switch OLED/Switch Lite. That was about a week ago.