PS5 Best-Selling Console in Europe in January as Sales Increased 202% Year-on-Year - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe in January 2023, according to the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring.

Sales for the PS5 jumped 202 percent year-on-year as sales basically tripled what they were a year ago. Dring did note there were heavy stock shortages last year.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console in Europe in January 2023 with sales down 11 percent compared to last year.

The Xbox Series X|S was the third best-selling console in Europe in January 2023 with sales dropping 32 percent year-on-year.

"Across European markets in January, PS5 sales are up 202% compared with the year before (when there were big stock shortages)," said Dring. "PS5 was the No.1 console last month, Switch falls to No.2 (sales down 11% compared with Jan 2022), while Xbox Series S and X are No.3 (sales down 32%)."

