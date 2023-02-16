Hogwarts Legacy First Week Digital Sales in Europe Were 56% Bigger Than Elden Ring - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 513 Views
The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter has a revealed the first week of digital sales for Hogwarts Legacy in Europe were 56 percent higher than Elden Ring.
Hogwarts Legacy has had the biggest video game launch outside of FIFA and Call of Duty in Europe since the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2.
"The digital data is in," said Dring. "Hogwarts Legacy's opening week was 56% bigger across Europe than Elden Ring. It's the biggest game launch outside of FIFA & Call of Duty since Red Dead Redemption 2.
"It backs up the theory that gamers are gravitating towards the big brands at the moment."
Dring responding to a Twitter user added, "Elden Ring was a massive, massive, massive launch. Up there with Pokemon and the biggest games, like Fallout."
Hogwarts Legacy released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 10. It will also launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, and for the Nintendo Switch on July 25.
The digital data is in. Hogwarts Legacy's opening week was 56% bigger across Europe than Elden Ring. It's the biggest game launch outside of FIFA & Call of Duty since Red Dead Redemption 2.— Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) February 16, 2023
It backs up the theory that gamers are gravitating towards the big brands at the moment
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Daaaaaaaamn! And the game still has 3 systems left to release on.
And by then the games will be smoothly and talk of what’s next for the games will probably be happening. They’ve done an amazing job with the game but there is still so much more they can add.
Congrats but It should have been expected, while Elden Ring was impressive it is only the best of a niche genre that doesn't have much reach beyond video game. Hogwarts Legacy is from a franchise which consumer awareness is not even on the same scale.
I took this as "Now we have digital data we know HW Legacy is 56% bigger than Elden Ring." Meaning the 56% is including physical as well.