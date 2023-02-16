Hogwarts Legacy First Week Digital Sales in Europe Were 56% Bigger Than Elden Ring - News

posted 2 hours ago

The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter has a revealed the first week of digital sales for Hogwarts Legacy in Europe were 56 percent higher than Elden Ring.

Hogwarts Legacy has had the biggest video game launch outside of FIFA and Call of Duty in Europe since the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2.

"The digital data is in," said Dring. "Hogwarts Legacy's opening week was 56% bigger across Europe than Elden Ring. It's the biggest game launch outside of FIFA & Call of Duty since Red Dead Redemption 2.

"It backs up the theory that gamers are gravitating towards the big brands at the moment."

Dring responding to a Twitter user added, "Elden Ring was a massive, massive, massive launch. Up there with Pokemon and the biggest games, like Fallout."

Hogwarts Legacy released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 10. It will also launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, and for the Nintendo Switch on July 25.

