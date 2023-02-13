PS5 Best-Selling Console in the US in January, Dead Space Debuts in 2nd - Sales

/ 893 Views

by, posted 37 minutes ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the US in January 2023 in terms of units sold, according to figures from The NPD Group. NPD includes the dates for the four week period of January 1 to January 28.

The PlayStation 5 had its best January to date in terms of units and dollar sales.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console in January in terms of units sold and dollar sales, while the Xbox Series X|S came in third place.

Overall spending on video games in January were was down five percent year-on-year from $4.59 billion to $4.35 billion. Spending on video game content decreased five percent from $4.01 billion to $3.79 billion, while video game hardware sales were flat at $394 million.

"U.S. consumer spending on video game content, hardware and accessories totaled $4.3 billion, a decline of 5% when compared to a year ago," said The NPD Group Executive Director and Video Game Industry Advisor Mat Piscatella. "Video game hardware spending was flat, while content (-5%) and accessories (-14%) spending fell."

"January 2023 marks the first time the U.S. video game market experienced a year-on-year decline since September 2022, when consumer spending reached 4% below September 2021 levels. Drops in mobile content, physical console content and gamepad spending drove the January shortfall."

Piscatella added, "U.S. video game hardware spending was flat compared to a year ago, at $393 million. Growth in PlayStation 5 and Switch hardware spending was offset by declines across other platforms."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II remained the best-selling game (in terms of revenue) in its fourth month on the market.

There were four new games in the top 20 best-selling premium games chart for January 2023. This was led by the remake of Dead Space as it debuted in second place. Fire Emblem Engage debuted in fifth, Forespoken debuted in seventh, and One Piece Odyssey debuted in ninth.

The Last of Us: Part I jumped up from 36th to 11th place in January as it was boosted by The Last of Us HBO TV series.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for January 2023:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles