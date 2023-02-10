PlayStation VR2 Unboxing Video Released - News

posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released an official unboxing video for PlayStation VR2, which is set to launch on February 22.

"The launch of PlayStation VR2 is less than two weeks away, and today we wanted to share an unboxing video so you can see what will be included with PS VR2 right out of the box," reads the PlayStation Blog post on the unboxing.

"In this video, we describe the key headset design features, include a demonstration on how to wear the headset and give tips on the adjustments you can make for the most comfortable gameplay. We also included some background on what went into the package design."

View the PlayStation VR2 unboxing video below:

