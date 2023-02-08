By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Metroid Prime Remastered Now Available for Switch

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 436 Views

Nintendo during today's Nintendo Direct announced and released Metroid Prime Remastered for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop. The physical version will release in stores on February 22.

"With a robust lineup of Nintendo Switch games for all types of players, and with Metroid Prime Remastered launching today, Nintendo is still finding ways to surprise and delight fans," said Devon Pritchard, Nintendo of America’s Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Communications. "2023 is shaping up to be yet another stellar year for Nintendo Switch players and anyone who’s eager to join the fun."

View the trailer of the remaster below:

Read details on the remaster below:

The first Metroid Prime game has been remastered for Nintendo Switch with HD visuals and enhanced sound! Explore Tallon IV from the perspective of Samus Aran. But beware: There’s more to this alien planet than meets the eye. When hostile creatures attack, fight back with Beams, Missiles, Bombs and more.

In addition to remastered visuals, this version adds modern dual-stick controls, allowing you to move around while separately changing your point of view. It’s also the first time this classic game can be played on the go! 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


6 Comments
2zosteven (1 hour ago)

if you have not played this game, now is the time!

Imaginedvl (32 minutes ago)

oh wow, I watched the show and did not realize it was available now... wow... I love this game so much; def. my favorite GameCube game. Will go get it right away.

tslog (1 hour ago)

Prime is my 3rd favourite game of all time.
I'm glad that Prime Remastered supports Dual-stick control, but man those graphics are barely an upgrade which is a joke. Nintendo embarrassing exploitation of its fan never quits.

2zosteven tslog (1 hour ago)

definitely could have been much better, but not a joke, im ready to play again, many gamers have never played this incredible game.

VAMatt tslog (58 minutes ago)

Nintendo is definitely the king when it comes to getting people to double or triple dip.

And, yeah, the graphics are disappointing.

pikashoe tslog (45 minutes ago)

I mean it's not a full remake but the graphics have had a pretty significant upgrade compared to a lot of other HD remasters.

