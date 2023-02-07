No Longer Home Headed to PS5 and PS4 on March 3 - News

Publisher Fellow Traveller and developer Humble Grove announced No Longer Home will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 3 for $14.99.

The game first released for PC in July 2021 and for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One in October 2021.

View the PS5 and PS4 release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

How do you say goodbye to a place?

Bo and Ao are graduating university and preparing to leave the flat they’ve lived in together for a year. Thanks to visa limitations, Ao is forced to return to Japan, leaving Bo in England. Disillusioned by post-educational life and shoved aside by a government who doesn’t want them there, both are trying to come to terms with their uncertain futures. And deep under their South London flat, something grows…

As they pack their belongings in the home they’ve shared, they’ll unleash more than just memories

Wander through an intimate flat and examine the everyday belongings of Bo and Ao. Have BBQs, play video games, and stay up late just talking in bed. Follow the day to day activities and conversations of two queer, non-binary students and their friends. Get to know Lu, the multi-eyed, animal-like new flatmate.

A Semi-Autobiographical Game

No Longer Home was born when the developers were similarly forced apart after university, and decided to stay in touch by working on a game together. Development duo Hana and Cel chose this project as a way to explore and express the emotions that came with saying goodbye.

