Dead Space and Forspoken Debut on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Dead Space (2023) has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 29, 2023.

Forspoken is the one other new title in the top 10 as it debuted in fifth place.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is down one spot to second place, while FIFA 23 is up one spot to third place. Grand Theft Auto V is down two spots to fourth place.

Fire Emblem Engage in its second week fell out of the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Dead Space - NEW Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 23 Grand Theft Auto V Forspoken - NEW Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Watch Dogs: Legion NBA 2K23 God Of War: Ragnarök

