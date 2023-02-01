Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Title Update 4 to Release February 7 - News

/ 133 Views

by, posted 43 minutes ago

Capcom announced the free Title Update 4 for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will release on Thursday, February 7.

Title Update 4 will add two new monsters, anomaly research quests, even quests, paid DLC, and more.

View the trailer of the update below:

Read details on Title Update 4 below:

New Monsters

Velkhana – Known as the “Ice Dragons that Freezes All” or the “Iceborne Wyvern,” few records of Velkhana exist. As such, they remain shrouded in mystery. Their icy breath is so cold that it can form massive ice walls and spires out of nowhere, and it is even powerful enough to freeze other monsters. Some reports indicate that Velkhana will freeze their rivals in order to establish their domain.

– Known as the “Ice Dragons that Freezes All” or the “Iceborne Wyvern,” few records of Velkhana exist. As such, they remain shrouded in mystery. Their icy breath is so cold that it can form massive ice walls and spires out of nowhere, and it is even powerful enough to freeze other monsters. Some reports indicate that Velkhana will freeze their rivals in order to establish their domain. Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax – Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax are elder dragons that have found a way to overcome their affliction. By suppressing the Qurio virus, they have gained great strength and new abilities. Their abundance of dragon energy has granted them greater agility, and even more devastating explosive powers. Very few will be able to withstand their ferocious attacks. When their anger reaches its peak, they’ll enter into their Risen state and their body will begin to glow.

Anomaly Research Quests – Encounter new challenges and rewards in Anomaly Research Quests including:

New monsters, including Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax.

A8 ★ quests

Anomaly Investigatio.ns up to Lv. 220.

New Features for Qurious Crafting including unlocked weapon crafting limits and new items at the Anomaly Research Lab.

crafting limits and new items at the Anomaly Research Lab. Read more about Anomaly Research Quests here.

Event Quests – Complete Event Quests to gain special rewards! Read more about Event Quests here.

Paid Downloadable Content – A variety of downloadable content has been added, including layered armor sets!

Monster Hunter Rise Downloadable Content Pack 9

Downloadable Content Pack 9 “Special Stickers 13” Sticker Set

“Model Walk” Gesture Set

Musical Pose Set

“Jae Cut” Hairstyle

“Elegant” Hairstyle

“Palico” Makeup

“Cohoot” Face Paint

“Lance Gunn” Hunter Layered Armor Set

“Ran Page” Hunter Layered Armor Set

“Minoto” Hunter Layered Armor Set

“Kit T.” Palico Layered Armor Set

“Pup R.” Palamute Layered Armor Set

Hunter Voice: Minayle

Hunter Voice: Tadori

“Monster and Stage Music: Chiptune Version” Background Music

“Velkhana Costume” Palamute Layered Armor Set Gift Campaign

To celebrate the release of the fourth free title update, we’re giving away a Palamute Layered Armor set early! Read on for full details of the campaign and how to enter. Please read the campaign overview, terms and conditions and privacy policy below before entry. Entry is free: you just need a Capcom ID!

The “Velkhana Costume” Palamute Layered Armor allows your Palamute to dress up as Velkhana, the Elder Dragon coming to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak in its fourth free title update.

Entry Period: Wednesday, February 1st (5:00 PM PST)

to Sunday, February 5th (08:00 PM PST) 2023

Free Title Updates Roadmap

April 2023 – Free Title Update 5 (Version 15) including a returning Elder Dragon and powered-up monster.

A frigid force of nature few scientists have ever seen is making its way to the Frost Islands. Velkhana, the elusive Elder Dragon that debuted as the flagship monster of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, has been spotted by the scouts of Elgado Outpost. This monster’s gracefully cold demeanor foreshadows the serene stillness of the many beings left frozen in its wake. By glaciating the ambient water in the air, Velkhana is capable of forming massive pillars of ice when engaged in combat, and can even freeze the most hot-headed hunters solid. Winter winds often bring fell tidings, and the arrival of Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax proves this adage true. Just what this Risen Elder Dragon is capable of remains a mystery, as it has been deemed too dangerous for study. Hunters dedicated to gathering more data for their relentlessly inquisitive science teams can face Velkhana starting at MR 10 and Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax starting at MR 160. Any materials gathered in these excursions will of course be invaluable for crafting new weapons and armor featuring their own unique skills.

The Qurio-curious will also have new Anomaly Research at their fingertips as well, with Afflicted Chaotic Gore Magala joining the A8★ Quests, and the Anomaly Investigation cap rising to 220. Elder Dragons will begin appearing from difficulty level 111 onward, so be prepared for a fight! Event Quests will continue to arrive every week, including two new Dual Threat quests featuring Seething Bazelgeuse and Chaotic Gore Magala, alongside an Arena Quest with Furious Rajang and Scorned Magnamalo. Every Event Quest has its own unique reward, so be sure to give them a try.

Free Title Update 4 also brings a variety of new paid DLC, including layered armor for rookie hunter Lance Gunn and the venerable Ran Page. These adorable doodles, drawn by the hand of the underappreciated talent Minoto, have been featured since the release of Monster Hunter Rise and help new hunters understand the ins and outs of Kamura Village. Speaking of Minoto, players can also purchase the “Minoto” layered armor set alongside new gestures, poses, stickers, music, and hunter voices. To celebrate the release of Free Title Update 4, players can also sign up for early access to a free Palamute layered armor that makes their furry friends take on the appearance of the Elder Dragon Velkhana! Please visit the official Monster Hunter website for more information on how to sign up using a Capcom ID.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in Spring 2023.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles