Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 232 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Flying Wild Hog have announced Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition will launch on February 16 and will be a free upgrade for current owners. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions are new.

The Definitive Edition adds a Survival mode, a Hero mode, a New Game Plus mode, the Hardcore difficulty mode, and 60 frames per second performance and 4K visual modes.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition is a reinvigorated, ultraviolent blend of fast-paced gunplay, razor-sharp melee combat, and spectacular free-running movement through a mythical Japanese realm. Test your skills against the all new Survival Mode, New Game Plus, and Hardcore Mode, and WATCH OUT FOR THAT DRAGON.

Step Your Game Up

Available after finishing the main story, Survival Mode is a completely new game mode consisting of three new battle arenas providing hours of new gameplay. Three new weapon skins will be up for grabs for those who can complete the challenge.

Thanks For The Memories

The Chapter Select menu lets you go back and collect missing upgrades and relive some of Lo Wang’s most magical moments.

Find Your Mojo

New Game Plus delivers a new way to experience the ultraviolet action of Shadow Warrior 3‘s story mode. Enjoy additional challenges, rewards, and skins to give Lo-Wang that much-needed confidence boost.

Go Hard or Go Home

The new Hardcore Difficulty offers up the most intensely punishing version of Shadow Warrior 3 yet. Not for the faint-hearted.

Like A Shogun

Live life on the edge in Hero Mode, a challenging modifier that shortens Lo Wang’s life to a limited number of respawns. Earn more of them by performing spectacular Finishers, but run out, and your progress is lost forever.

Console Yourself

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S owners will be treated to tailored enhancements including PlayStation 5 Haptics and controller speaker support and re-tuned performance modes. Choose between a buttery smooth 60 frames per second for fast-paced violence or boosted 4K visuals at 30 frames per second for a truly cinematic experience.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles