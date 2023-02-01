Fire Emblem Engage Debuts on the Swiss Charts - Sales

FIFA is up one spot to take first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 3rd week of 2023.

Fire Emblem Engage was the only new release in the top 10. It debuted in second place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped two spots to third place, while Nintendo Switch Sports is down one spot to fourth place.

Minecraft and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trade places and are in fifth and sixth places, respectively. Mario Party Superstars remained in seventh place.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II climbed up two spots to eighth place, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe fell from eighth to ninth place, and The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of seven Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and three multiplatform titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 3, 2023: FIFA 23 Fire Emblem Engage - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Minecraft Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Mario Party Superstars Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

