Souls of Chronos Launches February 14 for PS5, Switch, and PC

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Astrolabe Games and Chinese developer FUTU Studio announced the RPG, Souls of Chronos, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Switch, and PC via Steam on February 14.

Souls of Chronos adopts a classic isometric JRPG experience, blending with action gameplay for its combat system. Playing as the duo of “Sid,” a young boy longing for the outside world, and “Tori,” a mysterious, time-bending “Chronus,” players will experience their adventures in the port city of Astella and beyond.

The game is divided into five chapters. In this intricate intertwining of events, the choices that players made throughout the game will ultimately lead to four different endings and determine the fate of Astella.

The Background: A Post-Apocalyptic New World

Fifteen years after the catastrophic event known as the “Apocalypse,” the world is still in an era of great unrest. Even Astella, a harbor town far from the center of the Vallois Empire, is no exception.

Local gangs, slum dwellers, external forces, and secret societies – all these factions are clashing together over their own agenda and interests. Under such tension, the fragile peace at Astella is on the verge of sliding back into all-out conflicts.

In a world where time holds great power, a new species emerges with a unique gift. The Chronus possess the ability to control time itself through their special power, Chrono, and are bound to their human partners, the “Linked,” through the mysterious Chrono Pact.

Here in Astella, a young boy named Sid longs to escape this small harbor town and explore the world beyond, but his plans are abruptly interrupted when he finds himself caught up in a dangerous and mysterious case. With the help of his Chronus partner, Torii, Sid sets out on a thrilling journey that will test the limits of their bond and threaten to upend the very order of the world.

The Characters: Friends from Astella

Bringing their visions and beliefs, as well as their unique personalities and circumstances, various characters will join Sid and Torii in uncovering the long-kept mysteries of Astella.

As Sid, you have the power to forge alliances and shape your own personality through your actions and dialogue options. Do choose wisely, as your decisions will determine the fate of the various factions within Astella. Partner with those you trust and work together to overcome the looming storm that threatens the land.

The Combat: Forge Your Own Style: Customizable Weapons and Time-Bending Chrono Power

As Sid’s partner, Torii will also join the combat and fight alongside him. As they level up, players can choose different skills to master different combat styles. Also, with the progression of the story, the pair will be able to unlock new mechanisms.

As a powerful Chronus, Torii can unleash her special Chrono power to manipulate the time during combat anytime when you are at a disadvantage to turn the tide. Sid, on the other hand, can choose two weapons to equip at the same time, from a total of six distinct weapon types, each with its own upgrade path – Find the combat style that best suits you and battle some of the most fearful foes!

