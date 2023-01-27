Phil Spencer: Xbox 2023 Starting With Good Momentum Following Lackluster 2022 - News

The first-party lineup of games from Xbox for 2022 was to put it mildly lackluster and Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with IGN admitted they need to do better with a more steady release of games.

"I think it's a little different internally, because we obviously know that we have a Developer Direct, we know what content we're building, we know already what we're we're going to be doing in June in our showcase," said Spencer.

"But our commitment to our fans is that we need to have a steady release of great games that people can play on our platform, and we didn't do enough of that in 2022, there's no doubt. And fundamentally, that's on me. I'm the head of the business.

"The commitment we have to our customers to continue to deliver great games is something that I take seriously, the teams take seriously, and 2022 was too light on games. So we're excited about getting to roll into 2023, have the Developer Direct.

"I felt really good about the games that we were showing. And then also knowing that Starfield is a game that we'd be able to highlight in its own show and then just start off 2023 with good momentum, and like you said, I think we needed that."

Spencer said Microsoft has started 2023 with good momentum with the Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct earlier this week.

"I hesitate to get ahead of the launches, just because I know there's some, and rightfully, some fatigue in the community about us saying, 'Hey, just wait until, just wait until.' So that was one of the reasons it was nice to be able to launch Hi-Fi Rush during the show to show that we can launch," said Spencer.

"And I look at things like Pentiment, which came out in November, as a really high quality game, but there has to be more. And when I look at Minecraft Legends, when I look at Redfall, I look at the work that we're doing at Forza Motorsport, one of my favorite franchises, Elder Scrolls Online, the things that we showed, I think it was important for us to show games, to show dates.

"I know there were some questions on the date on Forza Motorsport, because we just revealed the year. Everybody should know just the quality that Turn 10 puts into Motorsport, if you look historically, is going to be there in this game. That's the thing that, first and foremost, is most important, and we will come out with a date, no doubt when we're a little bit closer. But we just wanted to reaffirm to people that this is a 2023 game.

"So as you said, showing great games, showing gameplay for those games, and giving solid dates I thought was important this early in the year."

Microsoft during the Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct shadow dropped the unique rhythm-action game, Hi-Fi Rush, by developer Tango GameWorks. It is available for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft also announced during the Developer_Direct Minecraft Legends will launch on April 18 and Redfall will launch on May 2. There was no release date for Forza Motorsport, beyond a 2023 release window, but developer Turn 10 did showcase new gameplay footage, which featured a "generational leap in fidelity, immersion, and realism."

Redfall and Forza Motorsport will launch as a console exclusive on the Xbox Series X|S, as well as on PC and Xbox Game Pass. Minecraft Legends will release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

