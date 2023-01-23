Life is Strange 2 Launches February 2 for Switch - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer Dontnod Entertainment announced Life is Strange 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch on February 2.

The game is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Experience the critically acclaimed Life is Strange 2 on-the-go for the very first time on Nintendo Switch.

Life is Strange 2 is a narrative-adventure in which your decisions influence both the game’s story and characters. You play as sixteen-year-old Sean Diaz, a normal kid growing up in the suburbs of Seattle. After your younger brother Daniel’s telekinetic powers are unleashed by a traumatic incident, you are forced to abandon your home and flee from the police. As a big brother, you are solely responsible for not only Daniel’s safety, shelter, and wellbeing—but also how he grows to harness his power as you travel across the United States in an attempt to cross the border into Mexico.

Experience life on the road and the new, interesting, and sometimes dangerous people and situations you encounter when you step off the beaten path.

Join the Diaz brothers for the journey of a lifetime on Nintendo Switch– the choices you make along this trip will define them forever.

