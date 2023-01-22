343 Industries to 'Continue to Develop Halo Now and in the Future' - News

Microsoft this month announced it will lay off 10,000 employees and Halo developer, 343 Industries, was hit the hardest out of all first-party Xbox studios with at least 60 people reportedly laid off.

Following speculation from fans that 343 Industries might no longer develop future Halo games the Studio Head Pierre Hintze via Twitter has reassured its commitment it will continue to work on the franchise.

"Halo and Master Chief are here to stay," said Hintze. "343 Industries will continue to develop Halo now and in the future, including epic stories, multiplayer, and more of what makes Halo great."

Joseph Staten, Halo veteran and the head of creative on Halo Infinite, is leaving 343 Industries to rejoin Xbox Game Studios Publishing. He left Xbox Game Studios Publishing in 2020 to join 343 Industries to help development on Halo Infinite. He previously worked at Bungie on the original Halo trilogy.

