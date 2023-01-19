Halo Infinite Head of Creative Joseph Staten Reportedly Leaving 343 to Rejoin Xbox Publishing - News

Joseph Staten, Halo veteran and the head of creative on Halo Infinite, is leaving 343 Industries to rejoin Xbox Game Studios Publishing, according to a report from Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier.

"Joe Staten, who joined 343 in 2020 to steer Halo Infinite toward the finish line, is leaving the studio to rejoin Xbox Publishing," said Schreier.

Staten left Xbox Game Studios Publishing in 2020 to join 343 Industries to help development on Halo Infinite. He previously worked at Bungie on the original Halo trilogy.

It sounds like 343's Halo Infinite campaign team got hit hard. In an email to staff, studio head Pierre Hintze wrote that "we've made the difficult decision to restructure elements of our team, which means some roles are being eliminated." https://t.co/GhjZLz6m7V — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 18, 2023

Microsoft this week announced it will lay off 10,000 employees, which is a bit under five percent of its 220,000 workforce. The layoffs will take place by the end of its current fiscal quarter that ends on March 31, 2023.

It appears 343 Industries was the hardest hit of the first-party video game developers at Microsoft. At least 60 people were laid off at 343 Industries, according to Lords of Gaming. Employees across the company have been laid off, however, it appears those working on the single-player side was hit harder.

