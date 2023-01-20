Marvel's Avengers Support to End September 30, 2023 - News

Crystal Dynamics announced it will be ending support for Marvel's Avengers later this year on September 30. Single player and multiplayer will continue to be available after this date.

Update 2.7 is the last to add new content and it added the Winter Soldier Hero and Cloning Lab Omega-Level Threat,. Update 2.8 will release on March 31 and will make final balance changes and it won't add any new cosmetics to the Marketplace.

When Update 2.8 releases, Credits will no longer be purchasable and any remaining Credit balances will be converted into in-game resources.

Read the announcement post below:

To our amazing community,

After two-and-a-half years and introducing twelve of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, following Update 2.8 on March 31, 2023, we will no longer add new content or features to Marvel’s Avengers. All official support for the game will end on September 30, 2023.

Even after official support ceases on September 30, 2023, both single- and multi-player gameplay will continue to be available. See below for more information.

Update 2.7, which added the Winter Soldier Hero and Cloning Lab Omega-Level Threat, is the last new content to be added to the game. No new cosmetics are coming to the Marketplace, and all final balance updates will occur in Update 2.8 in March.

Along with the end of development, we’ll also be turning off the cosmetics Marketplace. When Update 2.8 launches on March 31, 2023, Credits will no longer be purchasable and all remaining Credit balances will be converted into in-game resources to aid ongoing adventures. Here is a table with the resources that will be granted based on existing Credit balances:

As a show of our appreciation for our community, starting March 31, 2023 we will make all the game’s Marketplace, Challenge Card, and Shipment cosmetic content available to all players for free. Every single Outfit, Takedown, Emote, and Nameplate from the Marketplace, Challenge Cards, and Shipments will be free for all players from this date onwards if you own a copy of the game.

Gifting the full library of Marketplace cosmetic content is a way to thank our community by letting everyone experience the breadth and depth of content in Marvel’s Avengers.

We know this is disappointing news as everyone in our community has such a connection to these characters and their stories. We’re so, so grateful that you came on this adventure with us. Your excitement for Marvel’s Avengers – from your epic Photo Mode shots, to your threads theorizing who our next Heroes would be, to your Twitch streams – has played a large part in bringing this game to life.

We hope you continue to play and enjoy Marvel’s Avengers. We can’t thank you enough for your support and for being part of our super team.

– Marvel’s Avengers Development Team

