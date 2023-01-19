Action-Adventure Game Figment 2: Creed Valley Delayed - News

Bedtime Digital Games announced Figment 2: Creed Valley has been delayed from February to March 9. It is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Figment 2: Creed Valley is a musical and surreal adventure into the human psyche and standalone sequel to 2017’s Figment that sold one million copies across PC and consoles. Nightmares have shattered the Moral Compass, leaving The Mind unable to function properly. Protagonist Dusty and his ever-optimistic sidekick, Piper, must travel to Creed Valley, where The Mind’s ideals are formed, to restore peace. Solve puzzles and face nightmares in musical showdowns to heal The Mind.

In Figment 2: Creed Valley, players will fight Nightmares through musical showdowns, shining light as to why they’ve appeared. Dodge and weave as the bosses taunt you, using The Mind’s rhythm and Its ever-changing opinions to win the battle.

Explore The Mind’s two fundamental states: Open-minded and Closed-minded. Switch between them to discover the secrets of your environment and move forward. As you dive into the depth of the human psyche, you will have to use the states in battles timed to the soundtrack. Local co-op is available on all platforms: take control of Piper the bird, Dusty’s sidekick, as no one should face their fears alone.To improve the accessibility, the game will be launched localised in 17 different languages.

