Returnal Launches February 15 for PC - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Housemarque announced Returnal will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on February 15 for $59.99.

Pre-orders include Electropylon Driver weapon, Hollowseeker weapon, one Reflex Stimulant, one Pulsating Mass artefact, and one Adrenaline Booster.

The game first released for the PlayStation in April 2021.

View the PC features trailer below:

Check out the PC requirements below:

MINIMUM MEDIUM RECOMMENDED EPIC RAY TRACING AVG Performance 720P @ 60FPS 1080P @ 60FPS 1080P @ 60FPS 4K @ 60FPS 4K @ 60FPS Graphics Settings Low Medium High Epic Epic GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB)

AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (8 GB)

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (6 GB) NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super (8 GB)

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (12 GB) NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10 GB)

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16 GB) NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti (12 GB)

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT (16 GB) CPU Intel Core i5-6400 (4 core 2.7GHz)

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (4 core 3.5GHz) Intel Core i5-8400 (6 core 2.8GHz)

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (6 core 3.4GHZ) Intel i7-8700 (6 core 3.7 GHz)

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (8 core 3.7 GHz) Intel i7-9700K (8 core 3.7 GHz)

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 core 3.6 GHz) Intel i9-11900K (8 core 3.5 GHz)

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (12 core 3.7 GHz) RAM 16 GB DDR4 16 GB DDR4 16 GB DDR4 32 GB DDR4 32 GB DDR4 OS Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) STORAGE 60 GB HDD

(SSD Recommended) 60 GB SSD 60 GB SSD 60 GB SSD 60 GB SSD

Read details on the game below:

Break the cycle as this award-winning third-person shooter brings bullet hell action to PC. Selene’s roguelike odyssey arrives with a suite of arresting graphical and performance-based enhancements to ensure an unforgettable journey.

After crash-landing on this shape-shifting world, Selene must search through the barren landscape of an ancient civilization for her escape. Isolated and alone, she finds herself fighting tooth and nail for survival. Again and again, she’s defeated—forced to restart her journey every time she dies.

Through fast, relentless gameplay, you’ll discover that just as the planet changes with every cycle, so do the items at your disposal. Every loop offers new combinations, empowering you to push your boundaries and approach combat with a different strategy each time.

Brought to life by stunning visual effects, the dark beauty of the decaying world around you is packed with explosive surprises. From high stakes, bullet hell-fuelled combat, to jaw-dropping twists and turns set across stark and contrasting environments. You’ll explore, discover and fight your way through an unforgiving journey, where mystery stalks your every move.

Designed for extreme replayability, the procedural world of Returnal invites you to dust yourself off in the face of defeat and take on new, evolving challenges with every rebirth.

The Complete PC Experience

Includes support for achievements, complete with an in-game progress tracker.

Five graphical pre-sets have also been included, alongside in-game performance metrics, including an frames per second counter, a gauge for GPU and CPU usage, and a latency tracker.

Savor a Dazzling Visual Experience

16:10, Ultrawide (21:9) and Super Ultrawide (32:9) aspect ratios offer an expanded field of view throughout Atropos – with wider aspects adding additional options for cinematics and the user interface. All this in stunning 4K. (1)

On high-specification PCs, experience deeper immersion with ray-traced reflections and shadows, adding a whole new layer of lighting options—all customizable through various sliders.

Performance enhancing technologies such as NVIDIA’s DLSS and NVIDIA NIS, as well as AMD’s FSR (2), are also available.

Feel Sensory Overload, First Hand

Play with the DualSense controller to experience haptic feedback and dynamic trigger effects. (3) Alternatively, choose mouse and keyboard or other controller inputs—all with fully customizable button prompts.

Expanded accessibility options have also been added, including an alt-fire crosshair charging notification, alongside a Co-op ping system.

Added support for Dolby Atmos, as well as the option to select type of 3D Audio support. (4) Hear sound all around you with pinpoint accuracy, bringing environments to life and helping improve your reactions.

Co-op Mode

In Co-op Mode, share your journey through the shifting labyrinth of Atropos with another PC player. (5)

The hostile nature of Atropos will remain unwavering, but the possibility of teamwork adds a whole new dimension and means of survival.

Each player controls a different version of Selene, from different cycles. Using the Chronosis device located in each biome, the host player summons a friend or is matched with another random online player. The progress of the host determines the available item pool for the duration of the multiplayer session.

Tower of Sisyphus

Next time you wake at the crash site, look up. You should be able to see a gate towards the Tower of Sisyphus, accessible as long as you’ve unlocked the Icarian Grapnel. (5)

In this Tower, prepare for a new kind of challenge. It’s a nearly endless ascending gauntlet with a pure focus on combat, how high you build up your score and progress, exclusive items, Scout logs and as-yet unseen fragments from Selene’s story

Notes

(1) Compatible PC and display device required.

(2) Compatible PC and graphics card required for enhanced graphics.

(3) Wired connection required to experience the full range of in-game controller features.

(4) 3D Audio modes require stereo headphones or compatible speakers.

(5) The Tower of Sisyphus, House sequences and Challenge Mode are not available in Co-op Mode. Cross-play with players on PlayStation 5 consoles is not supported.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

