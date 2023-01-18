VGChatz: Stray - Article

posted 3 hours ago

Last month, Lee and Paul kicked off a new video series where they talk about game design, news, sales, and other notable gaming-centric events while playing a recently-released title. They're back again this month, this time with an official series name: VGChatz!

In this month's episode of VGChatz, Lee and Paul play last year's purrfect feline-inspired indie hit, Stray, while discussing context sensitivity in games, publisher sales expectations, and what makes a bad (or good) quest. Check out the video below, or watch on YouTube.

