By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

Best Indie Game of 2022

by Christian Evans, posted January 18th

Best DLC/Expansion of 2022

by Lee Mehr, posted January 18th

Best RPG of 2022

by Lee Mehr, posted January 17th

Best Compilation of 2022

by Evan Norris, posted January 17th
VGChatz: Stray

VGChatz: Stray - Article

by Paul Broussard , posted 3 hours ago / 269 Views

Last month, Lee and Paul kicked off a new video series where they talk about game design, news, sales, and other notable gaming-centric events while playing a recently-released title. They're back again this month, this time with an official series name: VGChatz!

In this month's episode of VGChatz, Lee and Paul play last year's purrfect feline-inspired indie hit, Stray, while discussing context sensitivity in games, publisher sales expectations, and what makes a bad (or good) quest. Check out the video below, or watch on YouTube.


More Articles

0 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated

There are no comments to display.