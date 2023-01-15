Assassin's Creed Mirage is Smaller Scale Due to Fan Requests - News

Assassin's Creed Mirage creative director Stéphane Boudon in an interview with GamesRadar said the reason the game is a smaller scale than more recent release in the series - Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla - is due to requests from fans.

"Mirage’s creation has been the convergence of several input," said Boudon. "Of course, the first one comes from our community: Origins, Odyssey, Valhalla they are all great games with the promise to live an epic journey in a strong fantasy. Their scopes have been calibrated to fulfil those ambitions as they all embrace the RPG mechanics.

"But amongst our fans, we started hearing the desire for a character driven story, focused on the core pillars of the first ACs in a more intimate scale. It resonates with us as well as developers and this was the starting point of the project."

Boudon added, "With its more condensed scope and clear focus on Basim and his coming-of-age story, our main goal with Mirage is to provide a total immersion in 9th Century Baghdad. And the key events of the time for the Hidden Ones. We wanted this game to be a standalone that everyone could enjoy."

He said the developers reworked the Stealth tool. Some legacy tools are returning such as the smoke bomb and the throwing knives, however, there are specific upgrades that will allow the player to reinvent them.

"For the crowd blending for instance, we took a more systemic approach," he said. "In AC 2 you could see the pattern of NPCs grouping in their lane, it was incredible at that time, but it was a bit artificial. With the chaos and the vibrancy of Baghdad we wanted, a system like that couldn’t fit at all, so we aim for a more organic one a bit like in Unity where you blend automatically as soon you have three people in your vicinity, it’s more difficult to master and less predictable but way more immersive."

He added, "For stealth, we also reworked the Stealth tools and their evolutions. Some of them are legacy tools (the smoke bomb, the throwing knives) you already know well, but the team worked on specific upgrades that will allow you to reinvent them to fit perfectly with your playstyle."

Assassin's Creed Mirage will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, and Luna in 2023.

