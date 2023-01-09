Xbox-Themed Oreo Cookies Available Later This Month - News

/ 569 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Microsoft and Oreo have partnered up to release Xbox-themed special edition Oreo cookies in 22 countries later this month.

The limited-edition Xbox-themed Oreo cookies will have the Xbox logo, along with the A, B, X, Y controller buttons and a directional arrow.

You can scan the cookies and when you crack exclusive cookie combinations a range of prizes can be unlocked.

Oreo-themed in-game content can be unlocked including armor packs and vehicle skins for games like Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, and Halo Infinite. Custom Oreo hardware, Xbox consoles, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate memberships and more can also be won.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles