Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the Swiss Charts in Final Week of 2022 - Sales

/ 448 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe jumped up two spots to take first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 52md week of 2022.

Nintendo Switch Sports is up two spots to second place, while Pokémon Scarlet and Violet dropped one spot to third place. FIFA 23 fell three spots from first to fourth place.

Mario Party Superstars climbed up three spots to fifth place, while Minecraft is down from fifth to sixth place. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II remained in seventh place.

The rest of the top 10 were all re-entries: Animal Crossing: New Horizons came in eighth place, The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild took ninth place, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of seven Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and three multiplatform titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 52, 2022: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Pokémon Scarlet and Violet FIFA 23 Mario Party Superstars Minecraft Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II Animal Crossing: New Horizons The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles