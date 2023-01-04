Gran Turismo 7 Adding Free PlayStation VR2 Support at Launch - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital announced Gran Turismo 7 on the PlayStation 5 will be getting a free update to add virtual reality support via PlayStation VR2 when it launches on February 22.

The standard PlayStation VR2 bundle is priced at $549.99 / €599.99 / £529.99 / 74,980 yen and includes the PlayStation VR2 headset, Sense controllers, and stereo headphones.

Gran Turismo 7 is available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

